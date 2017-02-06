News Share your photos in our Flickr group
Photo by Flickr user Taber Andrew Bain
Regular readers might have noticed that we’re using more collected photos to illustrate our posts on Potomac Local.
We created a Flickr page in 2012, however, only recently did we begin actively using the service. We’ve also created a Flickr group where we are sharing the photos taken in our community.
We’d love it if you shared your photos with us, and help us tell the stories of our community.
Every photo published from Flickr on Potomac Local is fully cited with a link to the photographer’s Flickr page (just like we did with the featured photo is this post). If you’re using our photos, we’d appreciate you showing us the same love.
The Flickr service isn’t new. If you’ve never used Flickr before, its free, it’s easy, you can use it on your phone, and it’s great for getting photos out of camera storage and onto the web so you can edit, save, and share your photos for more people to see.
