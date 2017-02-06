Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Police helicopter used to search for robbery suspect

by Potomac Local on February 6, 2017 at 1:16 pm Leave a Comment
fairfaxhelo

Photo by Flickr user John Sonderman

From a Potomac Local reader: 

We live off the Prince William Pkwy near BJ’s. Any news on why there was a helicopter circling very low around 1 a.m.?

From Prince William police: 

*INCIDENT: A heavy police presense can be seen in the area of Cuddy Lp and Beaumont Rd in Woodbridge as officers search for a wanted juvenile suspect. A police helicopter is also assisting at this time.

We were looking for a juvenile who is wanted for robbery. He was not located.

Crime, Dale City Local, News, Prince William, Woodbridge Local
