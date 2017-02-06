News Police helicopter used to search for robbery suspect
Photo by Flickr user John Sonderman
From a Potomac Local reader:
We live off the Prince William Pkwy near BJ’s. Any news on why there was a helicopter circling very low around 1 a.m.?
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
*INCIDENT: A heavy police presense can be seen in the area of Cuddy Lp and Beaumont Rd in Woodbridge as officers search for a wanted juvenile suspect. A police helicopter is also assisting at this time.
We were looking for a juvenile who is wanted for robbery. He was not located.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017 Comments off
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017 Comments off
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017 Comments off
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017 Comments off
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017 Comments off
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017 Comments off