‘The occupants…heard a sparking noise from the kitchen’

From Prince William fire and rescue:

On Monday, February 6 th , at 2:48 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to vehicle fire located in the 14200 block of Gardner Manor in Gainesville. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed all occupants were safely out of the RV. As fire and rescue crews made entry, they observed fire in the subfloor of the trailer that had extended to an interior bathroom. Firefighters initiated fire attack and extinguished the fire. No injuries reported.

The occupants, home at the time of the fire, heard a sparking noise from the kitchen and discovered sparks emitting from an outlet in which the refrigerator was plugged. One of the occupants attempted to locate the access point of the fire but was unable to locate and called 911. Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 2 adults and 1 child, displaced by the fire.