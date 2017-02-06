Human remains found in Featherstone Shores

From Prince William police:

Death Investigation – On February 4 at 2:50PM, officers responded to investigate human remains located in a wooded area in the 1100 block of Marseille Ln in Woodbridge (22191). The remains were recovered then transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and identification. The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and next of kin is notified. There is no public threat or need for concern from the surrounding community as this incident does not appear to be random and no foul play is suspected at this time. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.