Fairfax incinerator now closed after massive fire

A statement from Fairfax County Recycling and Trash:

The Covanta Fairfax, Inc. waste-to-energy facility, located at the county’s I-95 Solid Waste Management Complex in Lorton, has been closed due to damage from an extensive fire at the facility last week. Damage assessment and plans to restore the facility to operation are ongoing. Until more information about the condition of the facility is made available, it should be considered closed indefinitely, as a practical matter. This announcement will be updated as the condition of the facility and a recovery plan and schedule are developed.

Other than smoke resulting from the fire, no emissions of waste or other materials from the facility have occurred. Please be aware that the municipal solid waste being processed at this facility is generated by residential homes and commercial establishments – no hazardous wastes are accepted at this facility, as this is prohibited by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VA DEQ). The VA DEQ is aware of the fire and resulting situation.

Residents and businesses in the county should not experience interruptions in refuse collection service, as waste will be sent in the interim to other solid waste disposal facilities for proper disposal. Recycling collection in the county will also be unaffected, as recyclables will continue to go to regional recycling facilities for processing. Residents who typically use the I-95 Complex are encouraged to use those same services, which are available at the county’s other waste management facility located at 4618 West Ox Road in Fairfax.

In the interim, the Fairfax County SWMP will continue to provide responsible and effective solid waste management services by implementing elements of an emergency operations plan that was in place for such situations. This plan, previously demonstrated as effective, will provide waste management services until the Covanta facility returns to service and can provide waste disposal in full compliance with the applicable safety and environmental regulations.