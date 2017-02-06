Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

So, did everybody get enough Chick-fil-A during the big game?

by Potomac Local on February 6, 2017 at 3:35 pm Leave a Comment
cfalakeridgeline

Photo by April Thomas

“The line at Chick-fil-A. I’m scared.”

Where is everybody? The drive-through at 1 p.m. at Chick-fil-A in Lake Ridge.

Lake Ridge, News, Prince William
