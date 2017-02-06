Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

End of Life Doula to present at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday

by Potomac Local on February 6, 2017 at 3:48 pm Leave a Comment
At Aging Matters, my goal is to disrupt Ageism and the stigma of aging and dying.  As a Gerontologist, I help guide families through the Aging journey.

We begin with an assessment and assist families in making decisions by understanding the journey, resources, and process. Service to clients can be ongoing or a one-time event. We have expanded by adding an End of Life Doula service.

I would like to begin conversations with the community and business owners on how to age and die consciously.

1 Million Cups Prince William meets 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. It’s free to attend, drink coffee, present your business, and participate in the weekly masterminding session.

Editor’s note: Potomac Local Publisher Uriah Kiser is a volunteer organizer at 1 Million Cups Prince William. 

