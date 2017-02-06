News End of Life Doula to present at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday
Submitted:
At Aging Matters, my goal is to disrupt Ageism and the stigma of aging and dying. As a Gerontologist, I help guide families through the Aging journey.
We begin with an assessment and assist families in making decisions by understanding the journey, resources, and process. Service to clients can be ongoing or a one-time event. We have expanded by adding an End of Life Doula service.
I would like to begin conversations with the community and business owners on how to age and die consciously.
1 Million Cups Prince William meets 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. It’s free to attend, drink coffee, present your business, and participate in the weekly masterminding session.
Editor’s note: Potomac Local Publisher Uriah Kiser is a volunteer organizer at 1 Million Cups Prince William.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017 Comments off
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017 Comments off
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017 Comments off
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017 Comments off
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017 Comments off
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017 Comments off