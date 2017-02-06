End of Life Doula to present at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday

Submitted:

At Aging Matters, my goal is to disrupt Ageism and the stigma of aging and dying. As a Gerontologist, I help guide families through the Aging journey.

We begin with an assessment and assist families in making decisions by understanding the journey, resources, and process. Service to clients can be ongoing or a one-time event. We have expanded by adding an End of Life Doula service.

I would like to begin conversations with the community and business owners on how to age and die consciously.