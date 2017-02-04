Good morning Prince William – how would you like to take a 2 hour lunch and do super stuff in that time? Being a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver to deliver a noon meal to homebound seniors is just the answer! Come be part of this wonderful team of volunteers who go out 5 days a week to share a warm meal and a friendly face. Volunteers are needed on both sides of the community, either picking up at the Woodbridge Senior Center or the Manassas Senior Center. This super activity only takes 2 hours or so making it perfect for a professional who can flex out of work for these 2 hours. You pick the day of the week or month best for your schedule! Please give Melodee a call at (703) 792-4583 to learn more.

· Willing Warriors has lots of fun volunteer opportunities at their facility in Haymarket. Their big fundraiser is the Monte Carlo Night on Saturday February 18th. Come enjoy the games and evening or volunteer that evening with the activities. Come to their next All Hands On meeting on February 15th at 6:30pm to learn about their plans and upcoming events or attend the next volunteer orientation on February 22nd at 11am. Please email Kimberly at: volunteer@willingwarriors.org to register for any of these activities.

· Spring must be right around the corner so mark your calendars for the Powell’s Creek Cleanup on Saturday February 25th at 9am. Please dress for the weather that day. Cleanup supplies are provided. You’ll want to register for this event at: pwtsc.org/event/powells-creek-cleanup-Saturday-february-25-2017. You can call Neil at Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition for more info at: (703) 232-4037. It’s the perfect way to welcome spring.

· Project Mend A House invites you to their free workshop series called Live Well Virginia beginning February 16th 9am-noon. The workshop provides the skills to manage conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain and other conditions. This first series will be at the Manassas Senior Center but they will have future programs at the Potomac Library, Arbor Terrace and the Woodbridge Senior Center. Please call Jodie at (571) 494-5577 to learn more. Come to any volunteer meeting held on the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30am

· Embrace Treatment Foster Care has an urgent need for families to provide a safe haven in their home for kids referred to foster care. They have a monthly information session at Chinn Park Library. Please email Gretchen at: Gretchen.rusden@embracetfc.com to learn more. They have 10 kids needing a home today!

· The Virginia Volunteerism and Service Conference Is May 16-17 in Richmond. This is a fun, worthwhile opportunity for volunteer managers from across the Commonwealth. It offers workshops, networking events and opportunities for service. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from or share with others. Please visit their website to learn more at: virginiaservice.virginia.gov. This conference is a bargain so come invest in your professional development.

· Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers in several capacities including helping at the ReStore, working the construction sites most Thursday- Saturdays or bring lunch to the construction volunteers on site. It’s super easy to see where you’re needed by visiting the volunteer calendar at: habitatpwc.org. Volunteers are the lifeline to giving well-deserving families home ownership and home repair programs right here in our community.

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to transport veterans to their doctors’ appointments and perhaps stop by the pharmacy to fill a new prescription. There is an immediate need in the Woodbridge area! It’s a great way to say thank you for their service. The second need is to present life skills to 4th grade students who may be home alone for a short time period after school. It’s a fun curriculum and certainly a fun age to work with. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 for more info.

· Brain Injury Services is looking for PALS volunteers to visit clients in their homes. They have a man who enjoys music and would greatly appreciate a visit once or twice a month. Opportunities are always flexible! Please call Michelle at (703) 451-8881 ext. 232 to learn more.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.