News Two men charged in Melo murder
Photos from Stafford sheriff’s office — Rubio, Torres
From the Stafford sheriff’s office:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men charged in the shooting death of Jorge Leonardo Melo that occurred on January 22, 2017.
On February 3, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Juan Pablo Rubio, age 21, was arrested on Whitson’s Run during the execution of a search warrant that was served at the address. On February 4, 2017 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Ronald Antonio Silvestre Torres, age 23, was arrested on Eustace Road after being spotted by Stafford Detectives and Deputies who were surveilling the area.
Both men are currently charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. They are incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.
The nearly two-week investigation into the death of Jorge Melo started with no leads or suspects. It was led by Stafford Detectives Barry Surles and Todd Nosal. Numerous other detectives, patrol deputies and SWAT Team members worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspects. These efforts paid off last evening and today resulting in the execution of multiple search warrants as well as the arrest of the suspects.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the Prince William County Police Department and the Maryland State Police.
