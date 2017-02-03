Fatal Crash Investigation – On January 31 at 6:06PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Rippon Blvd near Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on Rippon Blvd just east ofJefferson Davis Hwy when the vehicle collided with a pedestrian attempting to cross Rippon Blvd. The pedestrian was crossing the roadway outside of the intersection and a designated crosswalk.

The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries on February 2. The other driver remained on scene and was not injured. Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash. No charges are pending at this time. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The pedestrian was identified as Nana OWUSUAA, 18, of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2015 Dodge Caravan was identified as a 47-year-old man of Dumfries