Traffic Woman, 18, struck and killed on Rippon Boulevard
Fatal Crash Investigation – On January 31 at 6:06PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Rippon Blvd near Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on Rippon Blvd just east ofJefferson Davis Hwy when the vehicle collided with a pedestrian attempting to cross Rippon Blvd. The pedestrian was crossing the roadway outside of the intersection and a designated crosswalk.
The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries on February 2. The other driver remained on scene and was not injured. Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash. No charges are pending at this time. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The pedestrian was identified as Nana OWUSUAA, 18, of Woodbridge
The driver of the 2015 Dodge Caravan was identified as a 47-year-old man of DumfriesSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017