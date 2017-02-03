Traffic VDOT explains (in Tweets) why some roads got salt brine and others did not
Photo by Flickr user Virginia Department of Transportation
1) We’re getting ??s about why we began brining yest so we want to take this opp to explain our ops. We always want you to feel free to ask!
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
2) Our primary focus is safety of the public, so we always err on the side of caution. Our action thresholds may be considered low to some.
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
3) We had gotten a couple forecasts for several days of below fzng night temps & chance of precip Sun AM (which could likely freeze on rds)
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
4) We began brining main rds & then got updated forecast above our thresholds, so we stopped. So you see #brinelines on some, not all rds.
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
5) It’s not eff to brine in very low temps, so we were taking a window of opp yest to get it on the rds (instead of brining overnight).
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
6) It takes time to mobilize contract staff, etc. and we don’t ever want to get behind the 8 ball as we consider it a life-safety issue.
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
7) We very much appreciate open dialogue w/public & are happy to answer ??s. Can guarantee no nefarious strategy, just concerned at poss. 🙂
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017 Comments off
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017 Comments off
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017 Comments off
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017 Comments off
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017 Comments off
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017 Comments off