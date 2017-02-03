VDOT explains (in Tweets) why some roads got salt brine and others did not

Photo by Flickr user Virginia Department of Transportation

1) We’re getting ??s about why we began brining yest so we want to take this opp to explain our ops. We always want you to feel free to ask! — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017

2) Our primary focus is safety of the public, so we always err on the side of caution. Our action thresholds may be considered low to some. — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017

3) We had gotten a couple forecasts for several days of below fzng night temps & chance of precip Sun AM (which could likely freeze on rds) — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017

4) We began brining main rds & then got updated forecast above our thresholds, so we stopped. So you see #brinelines on some, not all rds. — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017

5) It’s not eff to brine in very low temps, so we were taking a window of opp yest to get it on the rds (instead of brining overnight). — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017

6) It takes time to mobilize contract staff, etc. and we don’t ever want to get behind the 8 ball as we consider it a life-safety issue. — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017