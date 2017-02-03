Windshield shattered, suspect hides behind couch

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On January 17, 2017 at approximately 2:26 p.m. Deputy J.A. Mangan responded to a reported vandalism that had occurred at the 7-Eleven on Garrisonville Road. The victim explained she was pumping gas and a male subject approached her car and stated that she had stolen his cell phone.

When she declared she didn’t know what he was talking about, the male subject hit the windshield with his hand and shattered it. He got in the passenger side of a white vehicle and was driven away. The victim followed the male to Garrison Woods where she observed him exit the vehicle. She then contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Mangan interviewed the victim and witnesses. He soon learned that the suspect was Prentice Juggins. Deputy Mangan obtained a warrant for Mr. Juggins’ arrest.

On February 1, 2017 at approximately 3:28 p.m. Deputy Mangan and other patrol deputies responded to a shots fired call in the area of Garrison Woods. A neighbor reported hearing a single shot from a nearby apartment and further stated that a male and female were heard screaming inside. Deputies attempted contact with those inside the apartment.

After approximately 20 minutes a female answered the door and was identified. She was known to associate with Mr. Juggins. When asked if Mr. Juggins was in the residence she advised that he was not. Patrol deputies requested permission to search the apartment. The female agreed to the search and Mr. Juggins was found hiding behind a couch. As Mr. Juggins was being taken into custody, he resisted but was subdued without injury.

Prentice Kasaun Juggins, age 25 of Hope Road in Stafford VA, was charged with Escape by Force, Obstruction of Justice and Destruction of Property. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is held on no bond.