News North Stafford eyesore still an eyesore
We wrote in 2014 about a dilapidated home near the intersection of Route 1 and 610 in North Stafford.
From a tipster on Jan. 24, 2017:
“Reference the story… [the owner] has done nothing with the property.”
The home sits in Stafford’s Aquia District, and Supervisor Paul Milde is no stranger to the property, located at the intersection of Route 1 and Coachman Circle.
From Milde:
“We and [the owner] have been through this before…I am working with code enforcement and the sheriff’s department to see what can be done about the situation across from coachman circle.”
“There is still an active demo permit. We are continuing to work with the owner to make sure the property is safe and secured.”
"We are not aware of any upcoming project on the property."
