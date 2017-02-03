Read Us Daily for Local News in Stafford, Virginia

North Stafford eyesore still an eyesore

by Stafford Local on February 3, 2017 at 7:00 am 1 comment
3023jeffdavis1
3023jeffdavis2
home2suites
lecknernissan

We wrote in 2014 about a dilapidated home near the intersection of Route 1 and 610 in North Stafford.

From a tipster on Jan. 24, 2017: 

“Reference the story… [the owner] has done nothing with the property.”

The home sits in Stafford’s Aquia District, and Supervisor Paul Milde is no stranger to the property, located at the intersection of Route 1 and Coachman Circle. 

From Milde: 

“We and [the owner] have been through this before…I am working with code enforcement and the sheriff’s department to see what can be done about the situation across from coachman circle.”
A demolition permit obtained by the owner is still active and on file. 
 
From county spokeswoman Shannon Howell: 
“There is still an active demo permit. We are continuing to work with the owner to make sure the property is safe and secured.”
New business is springing up around the abandoned home. A Home 2 Suites by Hilton hotel is nearly open and will join two other nearby hotels — Staybridge Suites and Hampton Inn. A Nissan dealership sits across the street from the property, and the Wild Run Brewery is also nearby.
 
So far, however, there’s no interest in developing the land on which the old house sits. 
 
From Howell: 
“We are not aware of any upcoming project on the property.”

  • ChristCrusader

    Mind your own business?

