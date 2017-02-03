New parkway elementary school site a threat to parkland, say conservationists

Photo by Flickr user Prince William Public Library

From Prince William Conservation Alliance:

Community Meeting

Tuesday, February 7, 4 to 6pm at Prince William Conservation Alliance, 2241F Tackett’s Mill Drive, Woodbridge

Planning Commission Vote

Wednesday, February 15, 7pm at McCoart Government Center, Board Chambers

Originally proposed to replace part of Chinn Parkland, this school is now slated for a site adjacent to Chinn Park, along PW Parkway between Kenwood Drive and Trowbridge Drive.

While this new site is preferable, concerns about impacts to Chinn Parkland and the surrounding community remain.

As currently proposed, damages to the adjacent parkland would be noteworthy. Despite significant impervious surfaces and highly erodible soils, no on-site retention of stormwater is planned, creating a situation that would devastate the creek.

Serious watershed impacts would extend far beyond the borders of the development site.

The plan shows stormwater draining into a perennial stream and then traveling approximately 1,500 linear feet before reaching a stormwater pond. From there water flows into Lake Omisol and then to the Occoquan Reservoir.

Prince William County already has many hundreds of stream miles to restore, clean water standards to meet and a reservoir to protect.

Costs for stream restoration in Prince William are commonly $700 per linear foot but can reach $1,000 per linear foot. An ounce of prevention is environmentally and fiscally responsible.

To gain approval, a proposed public facility must be in conformance with Comp Plan, which states:

“County development and transportation projects shall lead by example, incorporating the highest environmental leadership standards and requiring plan review and erosion and sediment control inspection frequencies that meet or exceed state standards.”

In addition, the neighboring community was promised a 120′ buffer along Trowbridge (documented) but the current plan shows a 50′ buffer that travels only partway up the property line. The school system should lead by example, rather than make false promises.

Questions? Attend our February 7 community meeting or contact us at alliance@pwconserve.org, 703-499-4954