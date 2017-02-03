News Woman bitten, hotel room ransacked
From Prince William County Police:
Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On February 1 at 4:11AM, officers responded to a hotel located in the 10600 block of Automotive Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a disorderly person.
When officers arrived, officers made contact with a 29-year-old woman of Manassas who stated that an acquaintance bit her on the head then ransacked one of the hotel rooms. A short time later, officers located the accused and determined he was intoxicated.
When officers attempted to take the accused into custody, he struck an officer in the chest. Officers eventually deployed a TASER and the accused was taken into custody without further incident.
Both the victim and the accused were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.
Arrested on February 1:
Robert Leroy REID, 35, of 6224 Aspen Way in Bealton
Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, malicious wounding, destruction of property, resisting arrest, and public intoxication
Court Date: March 22, 2017
Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
