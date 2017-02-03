Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

38°

Menu

News
Woman bitten, hotel room ransacked

by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 9:44 am Leave a Comment
DIR Reid

From Prince William County Police:

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On February 1 at 4:11AM, officers responded to a hotel located in the 10600 block of Automotive Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a disorderly person.

When officers arrived, officers made contact with a 29-year-old woman of Manassas who stated that an acquaintance bit her on the head then ransacked one of the hotel rooms. A short time later, officers located the accused and determined he was intoxicated.

When officers attempted to take the accused into custody, he struck an officer in the chest. Officers eventually deployed a TASER and the accused was taken into custody without further incident.

Both the victim and the accused were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on February 1:
Robert Leroy REID, 35, of 6224 Aspen Way in Bealton

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, malicious wounding, destruction of property, resisting arrest, and public intoxication
Court Date: March 22, 2017 

Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Crime, Mugshot, News
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...