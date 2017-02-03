News Four adults and 1 child, displaced by fire on Nichols Court
From Prince William fire and rescue:
On Thursday, February 2nd at 9:05 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 4100 block of Nichols Court in Dumfries. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from the front of the home. As they made entry, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen and immediately extinguished it. No injuries reported.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $20,000. A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 4 adults and 1 child, displaced by the fire. The origin and cause of the fire was a cooking fire on a kitchen stovetop and has been determined as accidental.
