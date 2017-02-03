News ‘Ed Gillespie will be in Manassas tomorrow for a small business roundtable’
Photo by Flickr user Gage Skidmore
From Manassas Park City Councilman Preston Banks:
I hope everything is going well. This is just an FYI to let you know that Ed Gillespie will be in Manassas tomorrow for a small business roundtable at 10:00 a.m. at Jirani Coffee House. It’s part of campaign for Governor.
