News
‘Ed Gillespie will be in Manassas tomorrow for a small business roundtable’

by Manassas Local on February 3, 2017 at 9:26 am Leave a Comment
edgillespie

Photo by Flickr user Gage Skidmore

From Manassas Park City Councilman Preston Banks: 

I hope everything is going well.  This is just an FYI to let you know that Ed Gillespie will be in Manassas tomorrow for a small business roundtable at 10:00 a.m. at Jirani Coffee House. It’s part of campaign for Governor.  

https://smallbizroundtablemanassas.eventbrite.com

