Dump truck loses brakes, crashes into Occoquan waterfront park

Photo from Potomac Local Flickr Pool

OCCOQUAN, Va. — The driver of a dump truck lost control of his rig after the breaks went out while traveling down Route 123 south from Fairfax County, crossing the Occoquan River into Prince William.

After making efforts to stop, authorities said the truck rolled backward and crashed into an Occoquan Town waterfront park, according to a town official.

Now officials in the town are wrangling with the cost to repair Mamie Davis Park, known for its river walk and gazebo.

From Occoquan Town Manager Kirstyn B. Jovanovich: