Dump truck loses brakes, crashes into Occoquan waterfront park

by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 8:48 am
Mamie Davis Park

OCCOQUAN, Va. — The driver of a dump truck lost control of his rig after the breaks went out while traveling down Route 123 south from Fairfax County, crossing the Occoquan River into Prince William.

After making efforts to stop, authorities said the truck rolled backward and crashed into an Occoquan Town waterfront park, according to a town official. 

Now officials in the town are wrangling with the cost to repair Mamie Davis Park, known for its river walk and gazebo. 

From Occoquan Town Manager Kirstyn B. Jovanovich: 

“On Friday, January 13, a dump truck lost its brakes on Route 123 and turned on to Commerce Street in an attempt to reduce its speed and avoid damage to other vehicles. After turning left onto Washington Street, the truck ended up rolling backwards on Washington Street and landing inside Mamie Davis Park.

Thankfully, it was relatively early in Occoquan and there were no cars or pedestrians injured in this unfortunate accident. We are working with the trucking company to make the necessary repairs, which we anticipate will take several weeks to complete due to the amount of damage caused by the accident. This includes destruction of brick pillars, iron work, landscaping, brick sidewalks and the removal of fuel from the grounds.

While I do not have an estimated cost at this time, we are working as quickly as we can with the insurance and trucking companies to make the necessary repairs and reopen the park to the public. While there was significant damage to the park, many amenities inside the park were spared including the gazebo, benches, new water fountain and gaslights; as well as the wonderful cherry tree that sits just to the left of the entrance.

While this was an unfortunate incident, we are thankful that no one was injured.

I do not know where it was headed, what it was hauling or what, if any, charges were filed.”

 

