Dumfries Councilman William Murphy found dead inside home

DUMFRIES, Va. — Dumfries Councilman William Murphy was found dead inside his home.

Police and fire and rescue crews were at the appointed leader’s home at 18256 Linton Court at 3 p.m. today processing the scene where Murphy was found. Police said no foul play appears to be involved in Murphy’s death. They worked for hours to notify next of kin, while officers fanned out knocking on neighbors’ doors asking questions.

The cause of death is not known at this time. Two men from Mountcastle Funeral Home removed Murphy’s body from the home at 3:41 p.m.

Murphy spent five years on the Dumfries Board of Zoning Appeals before being appointed to the Town Council two years ago. A seat on the council opened following the resignation of Kristen Forrester.

In recent months as Republican’s formed a voting block on the Town Council, Murphy was more independent and often questioned Mayor Jerry Foreman. Most recently, Murphy voted no to changing the rules and allowing the Town Council to oversee the operations of the police department, removing the responsibility from the Town Manager.

Despite his questioning of Foreman, the Mayor referred to Murphy as a friend while on the public dias.

In January, Murphy posted to his official Facebook page he was planning on holding a town hall meeting about the ongoing effort drain treated water from coal ash ponds into the Quantico Creek and Potomac River.

“Dean Naujoks of Potomac River Keepers and I will be holding an information meeting on the coal ash ponds at Possum Point on Tuesday January 31 at 7:00 pm at the Dumfries Community Center. The community center is adjacent to Town Hall at 17755 Main Street Dumfries VA 22026.”

Murphy also asked residents about neighborhood issues via his Facebook page.

“Are you pleased with the trash service that Bates Trucking is providing? Please let me know.”

Murphy’s personal Facebook page notes he was the Chief Financial Officer at Stars and Stripes, that he studied accounting at Mohawk Valley Community College, and hails from Clinton, N.Y.

More as we have it.