Stafford, VA. On February 1, 2017 at approximately 7 p.m. Deputy B.U. Demirci was off-duty. He was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 1 in his personal vehicle when he observed a dark-colored sedan make a U-turn prior to the Aquia Town Center entrance. While completing the turn the sedan struck the driver’s side of a silver van causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The sedan continued south and Deputy Demirci followed at a safe distance as he called the Emergency Communications Center to have an ambulance dispatched and report the incident. While behind the vehicle Deputy Demirci observed the driver fail to maintain the vehicle in the proper driving lane.

The driver then pulled into Aquia Park, exited his vehicle to inspect the damage and resumed his trip northbound on U.S. Route 1. The driver turned west on Garrisonville Road and patrol units arrived while the vehicle was stopped at the traffic light at Salisbury Drive.

Deputy C.L. McCormick approached the suspect and detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage. Deputy McCormick identified the man as Steven Elliott. Mr. Elliott was interviewed, but due to his apparent excessive inebriation, and out of concern for his personal safety, field sobriety tests were not conducted.

Deputy B.M. Kanterman responded to the accident scene at Aquia Town Center and determined that two separate traffic accidents occurred that were caused by Mr. Elliott.

Steven Douglas Elliott, age 37 of Barksdale Place in Stafford VA, was charged with two counts of Hit and Run/Property Damage and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.