News Two-alarm fire at Lorton incinerator: 3 stories of piled trash burn
We’re working to get more on this story from Fairfax County fire and rescue officials. Here’s what we know now.
Battalion Chief Rodriguez gives on update on the fire at the @fairfaxcounty recycling and disposal center on Furnace Rd in Lorton. pic.twitter.com/y8Zi28GKNN
— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2017
FCFRD is working a 2 alarm fire in 9800 block of Furnace Rd in the Lorton area of @fairfaxcounty. More info will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/oC0BtT7gOo
— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2017
From Covanta:
The I-95 Energy/Resource Recovery Facility, operating as Covanta Fairfax, Inc., began commercial operation in June 1990. The facility processes more than 3,000 tons per day of municipal solid waste for a population of more than 900,000 in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Fairfax County, Virginia. The 22.9-acre facility in Lorton, VA, sells more than 80 megawatts of renewable energy – enough energy to meet the needs of over 80,000 homes. It is the first Covanta facility to have a system to recover very small particles of non-ferrous metal for recycling.
