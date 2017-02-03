Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Commercial Truck Driver needed for King George, Stafford, Woodbridge

by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 1:24 pm Leave a Comment
Roll Off Truck Driver with 3 – 5 years experience and Class A or B License needed for the Woodbridge / Stafford County / King George area.

Applicant must be able to pass a DOT Physical & drug screening. Driver must also be able to pass Local & Federal background clearance for military base access and possess a current drivers license in the jurisdiction in which he resides.

202-678-5788 

flconstruction84@comcast.net 

202.678.5788
