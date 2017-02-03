Jobs Commercial Truck Driver needed for King George, Stafford, Woodbridge
Roll Off Truck Driver with 3 – 5 years experience and Class A or B License needed for the Woodbridge / Stafford County / King George area.
Applicant must be able to pass a DOT Physical & drug screening. Driver must also be able to pass Local & Federal background clearance for military base access and possess a current drivers license in the jurisdiction in which he resides.
202-678-5788
flconstruction84@comcast.net202.678.5788Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017 Leave a Comment
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017 Leave a Comment
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017 Leave a Comment
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017 Leave a Comment
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017 Leave a Comment
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017 Leave a Comment