Bedroom fire leaps to attic at Stafford home

Submitted:

Stafford County firefighters responded to an early morning fire in the 1400 block of Courthouse Road. First arriving units found fire visible from the second floor of the single family home at 2:33 a.m. The fire had extended into the attic from a bedroom and was extinguished within 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours conducting salvage and overhaul operations. The homeowner was assessed by EMS personnel but did not wish to be transported. The American Red Cross assisted the homeowner with accommodations for the night. Westbound Courthouse Road was shut down for a short time during operations.

Firefighters and EMS personnel from Stafford Company 2, Aquia Station 9, Shelton Shop Station 14, Berea Station 12, Mountain View Station 4, Potomac Station 10, Falmouth Station 1, Widewater Station 3, White Oak EMS Station 7, and the City of Fredericksburg responded to the alarm. The Fire Marshals Office investigated the fire and the preliminary cause was determined to be a malfunction of an electrical device in the bedroom and damage to the residence was estimated at $60,000.