Stafford has 2 new breweries

Stafford congratulates its two newest breweries: 6 Bears and a Goat Brewing Company, located at 1400 International Parkway, and Highmark Brewery, located at 390 Kings Highway!
6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co. is named after its founders (and the mascots of their respective military services). The six Bears are 20-year retirees from the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Goat is a retiree from the U.S. Navy. Their Brew House is now open and when their kitchen is finished, they will offer a full menu and table service.
Highmark Brewery is owned by local artist Brandon Newton and a group of family members and friends, including brewer Mark Thorsted. Open Thursday through Sunday, the brewery offers eight beers on tap and features a rotating food truck schedule.
Newton will teach painting classes at Highmark, and hopes the location will serve “as a fertile space for artists, musicians, painters and writers. It’s not just a brewery.”
