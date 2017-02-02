Prince William police promote Jarad L. Phelps to the rank of Major

Submitted:

Chief Barry M. Barnard is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Jarad L. Phelps to the rank of Major. The promotion was effective on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Major Phelps is a native of Prince William County and has 21 years of law enforcement experience, beginning his career with the Prince William County Police Department in 1996 as a patrol officer assigned to the Operations Division. Major Phelps has also served as a member of the Bike Team, an instructor at the Criminal Justice Academy, a member of S.W.A.T., a members of the Department’s Incident Management Team, a member of the National Capital Region’s Incident Management Team, the Bike Team supervisor, a patrol supervisor, the Deputy District Commander for the Western District Station, a Commander of the Property Crimes Bureau and Special Victims & Youth Services Bureau in the Criminal Investigations Division and a Deputy Commander in the Special Operations Bureau. In 2014, Phelps was promoted to the rank of Captain and served as an Evening Operations Commander, temporarily as a Special Operations Commander and, most recently, the Director of the Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy overseeing Basic Recruit Training and In-Service continuing education.

Major Phelps holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a minor in Criminal Justice from James Madison University.

Phelps is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy (FBINA), the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service (LEAD) and the Virginia Police Chiefs Foundation’s Professional Executive Leadership School (PELS).

Effective February 18, Major Phelps will assume his new role as the Assistant Chief of the Operations Division overseeing patrol services and the Special Operations Bureau.