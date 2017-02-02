News Manassas City creates web page with information for East End Mobile Home Park
From Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince:
I wanted to let you know that the City has created a web page with information for the East End Mobile Home Park. It includes information to City residents, fact sheets, correspondence and some FAQ’s. Please let me know if you have any questions that I can help you with – www.manassascity.org/EEMHP
