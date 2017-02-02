Lowe’s security video ‘clearly showed Mr. Cook arriving in a black Ford Escape’

Photo by Flickr user Mike Mozart

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

On January 31, 2017 at approximately 9:45 a.m. Deputy C.D. Brown responded to a larceny at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store located at 299 Banks Ford Parkway. Upon arrival, Deputy Brown was advised that loss prevention personnel had witnessed a male remove multiple security tags from merchandise and place the items in his coat pocket. Store employees observed the male pass all points of sale with the concealed items. The suspect was detained until patrol units arrived.

Deputy Brown interviewed the male and identified him as Daniel Cook. Mr. Cook admitted to the incident and offered to pay for the merchandise. Deputy Brown then asked Mr. Cook how he arrived at the store. Mr. Cook stated that a friend had provided transportation and that his wife was to pick him up. Deputy Brown doubted that statement and asked to view available store video to confirm his suspicion.

The video clearly showed Mr. Cook arriving in a black Ford Escape that was still parked in the lot. Deputy Brown inspected the vehicle and could easily view a wide variety of tools inside. Deputy Brown obtained permission to search the vehicle and recovered unopened merchandise that Lowe’s routinely sells. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered in the search.

Daniel Allen Cook, age 32 of Stony Hill Road in Stafford, VA, was charged with Felony Shoplifting and was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1500 secured bond.