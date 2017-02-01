Traffic VDOT’s take on the new Haymarket DDI at I-66
Photo by VDOT Northern Virginia
From VDOT spokeswoman Ellen Kamilakis:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
I’ve loved working on this project because it has so many up sides. Safer, faster, cheaper! We knew we would have to fight the misconceptions of it being dangerous, and how people wouldn’t understand, but so far they have. Since it is not completely done (still need to open third lane, finish multi-use path, overhead signs, mast arm signals, concrete islands) it’s hard for people to conceptualize the finished product. I for one didn’t grasp that I was on temporary pavement, and when it was complete in the spring, the intersection lines would be longer and leaner that what is there now.
I have followed the news articles and read the comments (looking for misconceptions that I can address), and all we have left are people that claim, despite all of the studies, that this will somehow be a dangerous intersection. The only thing to refute that is time, so we watch and wait.
I found this to be an interesting exchange on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VaDOTNOVA/status/82552774911269274
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017