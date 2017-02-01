From Stafford County Public Schools:

Calling all Parents, Students, Teachers, Paraprofessionals, Bus Drivers, Administrators, Nurses, and anyone else associated with Stafford County Public Schools!

Get Ready To Challenge The Other Schools (And Central Office)!

Help Your School Win By Having The Most Participants In The Stafford Hospital 5K on April 8th at 8:30 AM!

Each year our business partner, Stafford Hospital, raises funds for the Stafford Hospital Foundation. The Foundation helps to fund various programs and services which help the hospital’s mission “To improve the health of the people in the communities we serve”. To register for the 5K visit – racetimingunlimited.org

This year, Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) is looking to form a corporate team (runners and walkers) of those who are interested in participating in the Stafford Hospital 5K. The Stafford Hospital 5K is open to all staff, their family, students, and the community.

To join the SCPS corporate team (after registering at the link above) email Roberta Euring, the SCPS team coordinator, by March 3, 2017 (no later than 4:30 p.m.), with your name, t-shirt size, school (you are representing) and your personal email address (for correspondence).

The Stafford Hospital 5K is a volunteer race and is not a requirement from your employer. If an injury occurs, all claims are filed under the employee personal insurance and not the employer workers’ compensation insurance.

Supervisors, please print and post this information for the benefit of employees that do not have email access and those new employees that may not have an active GroupWise account yet. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.