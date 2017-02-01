Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

37°

Menu

News
SpringHill Suites going up in Gainesville

by Potomac Local on February 1, 2017 at 9:00 am Leave a Comment
springhillsuites

There’s a new hotel going up at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville. 

From developer Peterson Companies: 

“Yes, this will be a hotel – SpringHill Suites.  We expect the hotel to open later this summer.”

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Gainesville, News
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...