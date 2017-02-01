News SpringHill Suites going up in Gainesville
There’s a new hotel going up at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville.
From developer Peterson Companies:
“Yes, this will be a hotel – SpringHill Suites. We expect the hotel to open later this summer.”
