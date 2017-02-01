Speros D. Thomaidis

Lt. Col. Speros D. “Spatz” Thomaidis (USMC-Ret.) of Dumfries, Va., passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Jan. 27, 2017. Spatz, age 86, joins his beloved wife, Kiki Zaharoolis Thomaidis, brother Nikos D. Thomaidis and “adopted brother” George Romanos, all who predeceased him.

The son of Greek immigrants, Spatz was born during the Great Depression in Highland Falls, NY, where he learned to speak English at public schools and, as a child, worked and lived at his family’s business, The West Point Arms Hotel and Restaurant. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class and went on to earn a degree from Cornell University, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Spatz epitomized the term “Semper Fi.”

He proudly and voluntarily served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 24 years — as a Platoon Leader in the Korean War and as a Battalion Commander in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat V for meritorious service in Vietnam. A dedicated husband, father and an excellent provider, he also worked for 18 years in the private sector.

After becoming a widower at age 65, Spatz began a new chapter of his life and traveled extensively, spending part of each year in California, earned his real estate license, worked as a CASA volunteer and became active in numerous civic organizations including The National Sojourners Quantico Chapter 44, Heroes of 76, John A. Lejeune Mason Lodge #350, Chesty Puller VFW Post 1503, Montclair Lions Club and AHEPA Mary Washington Chapter #290. He was a fun-loving man who fit in at any social gathering and enjoyed taking his grandchildren to Lake Montclair.

Spatz’s zest for life and proud memory live on in his three children, Lisa Boutilier of Bel Air, MD, Irene Cimino Roberts (Curry A. Roberts) of Richmond and Fredericksburg, VA, Stephen D. Thomaidis (Brian C. Humphrey) of Redondo Beach, CA and his five grandchildren: Zachary A. Boutilier, Genevieve E. Boutilier, Owen S. Boutilier, Electra D. Cimino and Stephen B. Cimino. Surviving siblings include Joan T. Demetriou of Colorado Springs, CO and Christos D. Thomaidis of Woodbridge, VA.

A private burial and celebration of life event will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.