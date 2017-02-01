News Pet Valu stores holding national adoption event
Photo by Flickr user Mike Mozart
Submitted:
On Friday, February 10 – Sunday, February 12, Pet Valu will help pet lovers find their “purrfect”match…by holding a National Adoption Weekend at each of its 300 stores across the U.S. — including the many locations in Virginia. Each store will have local animal rescues in store facilitating adoptions.I’m hoping you can help homeless dogs and cats in your area find their forever homes by sharing this event with your readers. If interested, please see the details below.Pet Valu’s National Adoption Weekend
-
Dates: Friday, February 10 – Sunday, February 12, 2017
-
Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to either 6 p.m., 7 p.m., or 8 p.m. Sunday (Sunday closing times vary by location)
-
Where: Pet Valu stores nationwide. List of locations available here: http://us.petvalu.com/
store-locator.
-
Description: Stop by Pet Valu stores all weekend long to support your local animal shelters. Many dogs and cats in your community could use a loving home and who knows – you might end up meeting your newest family member!
