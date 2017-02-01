Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Mohammad Sherdil, suspect in Dale City murder, nabbed in New York City

by Potomac Local on February 1, 2017 at 2:17 pm Leave a Comment
From Prince William police: 

Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On January 31, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau received a tip from Crime Solvers which lead to the arrest of Mohammad Ekram SHERDIL by members of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and NYPD detectives in New York [City].  The accused was wanted for a shooting which occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Ave in Woodbridge on December 9. The accused remains in custody in New York pending extradition back to Virginia.

Arrested on February 1: [No Photo Available]

Mohammad Ekram SHERDIL, 22, of 3507 Forestdale Ave in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Status: Pending Extradition

