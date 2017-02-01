From Leadership Prince William spokesperson Kathy Bentz:

Carlos Castro, an alumnus of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2010 and a nationally recognized business leader, will receive the coveted 2017 Leadership Vision Award at the Evening of Excellence on Friday, June 16, 2017. The Leadership Vision Award is presented by Leadership Prince William and honors an individual who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park and whose leadership has had a positive impact in our community and beyond.

Owner of Todos Supermarkets,Carlos immigrated to the United States from El Salvador in 1980. He and his wife have raised their four children in Northern Virginia and established thriving businesses that employ many local residents and serve thousands of residents.

His stores do more than just feed families; they also serve as a community hub where people can learn about everything from health care to housing.

Carlos is active in many community causes, including current and past service on the Board of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, Youth For Tomorrow, Potomac Health Foundation, Hylton Performing Arts Center, Northern Virginia Community College Education Foundation and the Northern Virginia Workforce Development Board.

Carlos is also a founder of the Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Action (HOLA).

He has been the recipient of many awards and accolades, including the 2006 Virginia Retail Merchants Association Retailer of the Year Award, an Allies in Prevention Award from Stop Child Abuse Now, and a 2016 Latino Impact Award from the Hispanic Chamber.

This is the 4th year Leadership Prince William has bestowed the Leadership Vision Award. Prior recipients include Rex Parr, retired CEO of Didlake, Inc.; the late Senator Charles J. Colgan, who contributed more than 40 years as a stellar public servant for our community; and Dr. Gary Jones, CEO of Youth For Tomorrow.

The June 16th Evening of Excellence will also include presentation of the Kathy Ellington Alumni Award, celebration of 10 years of community impact by Leadership Prince William and its alumni, and recognition of the graduating Class of 2017.

For more information about Leadership Prince William and its Evening of Excellence, call Kathy Bentz at 571-765-7568 or visit LeadershipPrinceWilliam.org.