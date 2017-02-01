Chill Seekers needed needed for Dumfries polar plunge

Photo by Plunge Virginia

From Special Olympics Virginia:

Grab your best costume and your favorite flip flops and get set to get wet at the NOVA Polar Plunge® Fest, Feb. 25 at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse in Dumfries. We’re seeking brrrave fans to dash and splash in support of Special Olympics Virginia’s 27,000+ athletes with and without disabilities. With your support, we can reach our $100,000 fundraising goal, and create more Special Olympics champions.

The 2017 NOVA Polar Plunge® Fest, presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia and the Prince William County Police Department, kicks off Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 am. Plunges will take place into the Potomac at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse at approximately 2 pm. Current Plunge teams include VISA volunteers, who are leading the way in fundraising, the Prince William County Police, a team made up of active members of the department, and many Special Olympics volunteers and athletes from across Northern Virginia.

It’s $100 to Plunge – and the more you raise the cooler the prizes, including warm towels and stainless steel tumblers. In addition to the Plunge, the Fest will include a costume contest, live band, great food and drink specials, and door prizes. The Fest is free and family-friendly.

Ready to chill with us? You can register to plunge right up until plunging starts. Visit www.polarplunge.com/nova or call our Northern Virginia office, 703.359.4301, to register or for more details.

Media also are invited to attend this year’s Plunge. Please contact Ellen Head at 703.359.4301 x1 or ehead@specialolympicsva.org for more information. For more information on Special Olympics Virginia, visit specialolympicsva.org.

This event is one of five Polar Plunge® Fests in Virginia. The largest – now in its 25th year – will take place in Virginia Beach Feb. 3-4 and includes a Cool School Challenge and 1 Miler/4 Miler Dash & Splash. Plunges also will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 in the New River Valley; Saturday, Feb. 25 in Richmond at The Shops at Willow Lawn; and new this year, the inaugural Charlottesville Polar Plunge® Fest at the Shops at Stonefield March 11.