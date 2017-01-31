From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed commercial robberies which occurred this weekend and appear to involve the same suspects. On January 27, 2017 at approximately 9:48 p.m.

Ricky’s Chicken II at 3619 Jefferson Davis Highway was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men. A slim-built white male accompanied by a larger-framed black male with a handgun entered the establishment and demanded money from the register. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

The second Stafford robbery occurred January 29, 2017 at approximately 6:35 p.m. at the Latin Market located at 367 Warrenton Road. A store employee advised that a black male pointed a silver handgun at him while the white male took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

In each incident, the suspects appeared to flee the scene on foot. A K-9 track was established in both robberies but fell short as the suspects may have gotten into a vehicle parked close to each scene.

In both incidents, the white male was described as approximately 6’ tall with a slim build. He was accompanied by a heavier-set black male. Multiple similar robberies have occurred since January 19, 2017 in Northern Virginia.

Anyone with ANY information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.