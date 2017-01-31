News ‘2 adults and their pets, 2 dogs and 1 cat, displaced by the fire’
From Prince William fire and rescue:
On Tuesday, January 31st at 2:19 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single-family home located in the 18400 block of Running Pine Court in Triangle.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire blazing from the second floor at which time they were informed two people were trapped inside the home; a second alarm was immediately requested as firefighters initiated an immediate search and rescue. Two residents were located within the structure and were assisted down a ladder to safety.
Additional searches were conducted during extinguishment of the fire but were negative.
The occupants sustained smoke inhalation and were treated on scene and released without further medical treatment.
A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross responded to assist 2 adults and their pets, 2 dogs and 1 cat, displaced by the fire. Preliminary damages are estimated at $25,000; the fire is currently under investigation] by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
