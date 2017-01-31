From Prince William County Police:

Strong Armed Robbery *ARREST – On December 16, officers obtained a petition for the arrest of the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, who was involved a robbery which occurred in the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd [Dale City] on November 25.

On January 30, the accused was located and arrested without incident at a hotel in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge.

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

Charged with robbery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On November 25 at 11:11PM, officers responded to the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile of Stafford, reported to police that he made arrangements with two unknown men via social media to buy a firearm.

During the encounter, the suspects took a cell phone and wallet from the victim before fleeing the area of foot. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers identified one of the suspects. The second suspect remains unidentified. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.