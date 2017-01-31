Prince William strategic plan: ‘Does it reflect the needs and wants of our citizens?’

Submitted:

For 25 years, Prince William County has produced a citizen-driven Strategic Plan, aimed at guiding the course of our budget and local legislation.

The Board of Supervisors determines the issues important to our community’s success, then appoints two citizen volunteers per supervisor to study those issues.

For the better part of 2016, the Strategic Plan Team explored and studied five topics: Transportation, Economic Development, Human Services, Education & Public Safety.

The result? The 2017-2020 Strategic Plan, unanimously adopted by the Board.

But what does this Plan really do?

Does it reflect the needs and wants of our citizens, or is it just a political tool for a pre-determined government agenda? Does it work with the Comprehensive Plan and budget realities? Should the process be outsourced?

Come hear our panel representing County, Board and Team Member viewpoints, who will debate the process, its foibles and future…