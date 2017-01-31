News Prince William strategic plan: ‘Does it reflect the needs and wants of our citizens?’
Photo by Prince William Committee of 100
Submitted:
For 25 years, Prince William County has produced a citizen-driven Strategic Plan, aimed at guiding the course of our budget and local legislation.The Board of Supervisors determines the issues important to our community’s success, then appoints two citizen volunteers per supervisor to study those issues.For the better part of 2016, the Strategic Plan Team explored and studied five topics: Transportation, Economic Development, Human Services, Education & Public Safety.The result? The 2017-2020 Strategic Plan, unanimously adopted by the Board.But what does this Plan really do?Does it reflect the needs and wants of our citizens, or is it just a political tool for a pre-determined government agenda? Does it work with the Comprehensive Plan and budget realities? Should the process be outsourced?Come hear our panel representing County, Board and Team Member viewpoints, who will debate the process, its foibles and future…
Send news and photos to Potomac LocalPanelists:Jason GrantPWC Communications DirectorMac HaddowStrategic Plan Team Member, appointee of Supervisor CandlandDavid PotterStrategic Plan Team Member, appointee of Supervisor PrincipiSupervisor Frank PrincipiWoodbridge DistrictModeratorTony GuiffreLong-time Committee of 100 member, former PWC SupervisorDate/Place
Thursday,
Feb. 16, 2017
Social: 6:30 PM
Dinner: 7:00 PM
Program 7:45 PM
Brittany’s
12449 Dillingham Sq.
Lake Ridge, VA
22192
RSVP by: Feb. 9, 2017
Inclement weather policy:
In the event of inclement weather we will follow the PWC school closure schedule.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
Sponsored Post
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Sponsored Post
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017
Sponsored Post
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
Sponsored Post