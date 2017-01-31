Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Prince William strategic plan: ‘Does it reflect the needs and wants of our citizens?’

by Potomac Local on January 31, 2017 at 10:02 am
committeeof100
 
Submitted: 
 
For 25 years, Prince William County has produced a citizen-driven Strategic Plan, aimed at guiding the course of our budget and local legislation.  
 
The Board of Supervisors determines the issues important to our community’s success, then appoints two citizen volunteers per supervisor to study those issues.  
 
For the better part of 2016, the Strategic Plan Team explored and studied five topics: Transportation, Economic Development, Human Services, Education & Public Safety.
 
The result? The 2017-2020 Strategic Plan, unanimously adopted by the Board.  
 
But what does this Plan really do?  
 
Does it reflect the needs and wants of our citizens, or is it just a political tool for a pre-determined government agenda? Does it work with the Comprehensive Plan and budget realities?  Should the process be outsourced?
 
Come hear our panel representing County, Board and Team Member viewpoints, who will debate the process, its foibles and future…

 
Panelists:
Jason Grant
PWC Communications Director
 
Mac Haddow
 Strategic Plan Team Member, appointee of Supervisor Candland
 
David Potter
Strategic Plan Team Member, appointee of Supervisor Principi
 
Supervisor Frank Principi
Woodbridge District
 
Moderator
Tony Guiffre
Long-time Committee of 100 member, former PWC Supervisor
 
Date/Place
Thursday,
Feb. 16, 2017
Social: 6:30 PM
Dinner: 7:00 PM
Program 7:45 PM

Brittany’s
12449 Dillingham Sq.
Lake Ridge, VA
22192

RSVP by: Feb. 9, 2017

Inclement weather policy:
In the event of inclement weather we will follow the PWC school closure schedule.

