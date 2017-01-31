Manassas business owner invited to the White House

President Donald Trump invited small business leaders to discuss regulatory concerns and business growth this week.

From Jacqueline Krick, CEO of ECU Communications in Manassas:

President Trump invited small business owners from various parts of the country to a small business discussion focusing on the issues that affect small businesses. Many of the issues raised were similar in nature and included, access to capital, regulatory reform, and taxation.

I am also interested in charting significant small business set asides for small woman-owned businesses. After our meeting, President Trump invited our group to the Oval Office to participate in the signing an Executive Order on Regulatory Reform.

I am quite humbled and honored to have had the opportunity to be there. He is caring, has a good sense of humor, and wants this country and all of its constituents to succeed. He has only been in office a little over one week, and he has already accomplished a tremendous amount of work, including job growth.

Effecting positive change requires having the guts to get out of the status quo, endurance and the ability to put up with the transition. Some patience is much needed–It is going to get better.