Carmello’s celebrates 30 Years with 30 percent off menu Feb. 3-12

January 31, 2017
carmellos

Photo by Flickr user Mr.TinDC

Carmello’s of Historic Manassas, Va. is turning 30 on Feb. 6, 2017. In celebration, Carmello’s will offer 30 percent off all food from Feb. 3 through Feb. 12, 2017, located at 9108 Center Street in Manassas. 

Carmello’s has been a family-owned restaurant in Historic Manassas, since 1987. Their seasonal menus serve a wide variety of Mediterranean cuisine with Portuguese influence. Carmello’s sources local ingredients, and uses fresh herbs from their backyard garden.

