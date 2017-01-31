Carmello’s celebrates 30 Years with 30 percent off menu Feb. 3-12

Photo by Flickr user Mr.TinDC

Carmello’s of Historic Manassas, Va. is turning 30 on Feb. 6, 2017. In celebration, Carmello’s will offer 30 percent off all food from Feb. 3 through Feb. 12, 2017, located at 9108 Center Street in Manassas.

Carmello’s has been a family-owned restaurant in Historic Manassas, since 1987. Their seasonal menus serve a wide variety of Mediterranean cuisine with Portuguese influence. Carmello’s sources local ingredients, and uses fresh herbs from their backyard garden.