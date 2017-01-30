News ‘I said that it is unusual for our local churches to stand on street corners and beg for money’
Photo by Al Alborn
From Joyce Entermont at Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries:
“New Life Church” …”HELP THE HOMELESS”… I saw a guy at the intersection of PW Pkwy, by Taco Bell/Dick’s Sporting Goods. I rolled my window down to speak to him, and see what organization he was with. He talked so fast, begging me for money …. I didn’t get to ask, but I did notice the church name on the bucket.
When I got home, I called two New Life churches, and they knew nothing about such an activity. One of the gals I spoke with did tell me that a group had been doing the same thing near their church.
A couple of hours after my first encounter, I had to go back to the area to pick up a prescription for one of our homeless guys. That man was still there with his bucket. I asked if he had a card, and he didn’t.
I said that it is unusual for our local churches to stand on street corners and beg for money. He told me I could look them up on the web. Told him I *DID* and that I *CALLED* … and that the people at New Life said they do not collect money in that manner.
He said I needed to check “Jefferson Ministries” on the web. I asked where his church is located…and he said **TAMPA, FLORIDA*** — I just about lost it!!!
After verbalizing my SHOCK, saying something about collecting for homeless IN TAMPA….and YOU HAVE TO BE KIDDING ME!…I drove away angry. When I drove back by 5 minutes later he was GONE.
When I got home, I called one of our homeless guys who lives near by. He told me there were six of those guys stationed at six different intersections ALL DAY …. and that they MADE our guys leave the median strips for the entire day!”
We attempted to contact Jefferson Ministries in Tampa, Fla. and received no response.
