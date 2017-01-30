Uriah Kiser to present Wednesday at 1 Million Cups

Hey, 1 Million Cups — Many of you know me as a volunteer organizer of our weekly group sessions, but this week I’ll be presenting to our group in search of feedback for a new initiative we are working on at my company, as we continue to work to tell the story of our community and to connect those who live in it.

Potomac Local will turn six years old this year, and we’re working on a new program that provides our customers with more options to work with professional writers to tell their stories and to show their impact in our community. At the same time, we’re exploring the possibility of holding more events in the area to connect our readers with our customers, as well as to help educate new residents on all the things our vibrant community has to offer.

For those who don’t know me, I’m authentically local. I grew up in Dale City, attended grade school in Prince William County, and graduated from Hylton High School. After working in TV, and later for the now shuttered Potomac News and Manassas Journal Messenger daily newspapers, I founded Potomac Local as an online news company with a mission to inform the same readers I wrote for in print and to promote small and mid-sized business in our community.

I hope to see you at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, for our next session of 1 Million Cups Prince William. We meet in the Lovey Hamel Lounge at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

Editor’s note: Uriah Kiser is the publisher at Potomac Local and is a volunteer organizer for 1 Million Cups Prince William.