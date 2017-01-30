News Two fights at 2 Downtown Manassas bars
At approximately 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to Old Towne Sport Pub, located at 8971 Center St, for a report of an assault. Police met with the victim, an adult female of Manassas, who told officers a disorderly subject in the business had struck her in the head, causing minor injuries. Officers identified the offender as Jennifer V. DAVILLA MEJIA, 22, of 9581 Covington Pl, Manassas, Va. 20110. DAVILLA MEJIA was charged with assault & battery and held on a $5,000 bond. She has a pending court date of March 15, 2017.
At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to Malone’s Restaurant, located at 9329 Main St, in reference to a fight. Upon arrival, officers observed two men involved in a physical altercation outside the business. Once all parties were separated, officers learned from the 55-year-old male victim that a disorderly subject had struck him in the face, causing minor injuries, following a verbal confrontation that escalated. The suspect, Fred J. DUEKER, 56, of 4151 Quincy St, St Louis, was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. DUEKER has a pending court date in General District Court.
