Traffic School closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
Here’s today’s OPM status.
School divisions in Prince William and Stafford counties already have modified schedules today.
Prince William County Public Schools — Teacher Workday today, NO School.
Stafford County Public School — Early release day for all grades /end of semester.
The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University.
A Twitter List by PotomacLocal
This Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates posted by local governments in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Dumfries Town, Haymarket Town, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Fort Belvoir.
A Twitter List by PotomacLocalSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017