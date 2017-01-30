News Police: 6-month-old left girl alone
Photos by Prince William police: Kamara, Kalohoh
From police:
Felony Child Neglect – On January 29 at 9:45PM, officers responded to investigate a child neglect which occurred at a residence located in the 5000 block of Lambsgate Ln in Woodbridge (22191). The investigation revealed that the child’s mother and an acquaintance left a 6-month-old girl alone inside the residence without proper supervision. At some point, the child fell to the floor causing a minor injury. Following the investigation, both of the accused were arrested. The victim was released into the custody of another family member.
Arrested on January 30:
Massa KAMARA, 26, of 5715 Crenshaw Rd in Richmond
Mohamed Haroun KALOKOH, 27, of the 5000 block of Lambsgate Ln in Woodbridge
Charged with felony child neglect
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Both were held on a $10,000 secured bond
