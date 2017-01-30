Larrimore on school recess cry: ‘I’m not going to let it go’

Barbara Larrimore sent out a rallying cry for parents to come to the Prince William County Public Schools headquarters on Jan. 27, 2017 to press school leaders for more recess in public schools.

From Larrimore:

“I thought it went really well. The ten speakers that I had were well rounded and eloquent. My mind keeps on shifting to Natalie Sposatos testimony of “motion changes emotion”, was a powerful moment for me. I did not take any photos because I had my three children with me but Mike Beaty did. I have enclosed the site here, you may use any pictures you like, just tag him for credit. I have also attached the link for the edited ten speakers from that night.

The American Heart Association and Shape America came to speak which was a great new perspective to be hearing from! Moms who have joined the campaign recently did so from the testimony of an All Pediatrics nurse I hope that people at home were watching and listening, and have been contacting their school board members about their feelings. I plan to keep showing up at the school board meetings to let them know I’m not going to let it go!”