*Story tip and photo from Deron in Bristow.

It looks like the old Shoppers Food Warehouse in the Somerset Crossing shopping center in Gainesville is being marketed as a new indoor mall/flea market style shopping experience dubbed “Golden Marketplace.”

The project targets investors, and its website notes retail offerings for Washington, D.C.’s growing Asian marketplace has not kept up with the population.

The property and buildings, developed and built in 2002, is valued at $18.6 million, according to Prince William County property records.

Here’s some text from a YouTube video use to promote the project to potential investors: