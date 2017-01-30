News Golden Marketplace in Gainesville touted future ‘city center for the Asian community’
It looks like the old Shoppers Food Warehouse in the Somerset Crossing shopping center in Gainesville is being marketed as a new indoor mall/flea market style shopping experience dubbed “Golden Marketplace.”
The project targets investors, and its website notes retail offerings for Washington, D.C.’s growing Asian marketplace has not kept up with the population.
The property and buildings, developed and built in 2002, is valued at $18.6 million, according to Prince William County property records.
Here’s some text from a YouTube video use to promote the project to potential investors:
Washington D.C., the international capital of the world is about to introduce its newest groundbreaking attraction which will alter the region’s shopping experience Washington D.C. which has some of the highest wealth and education demographics in the United States and attract sophistication and talent from every corner of the nation and the world.
The new and modern upscale shopping center Golden Marketplace with more than 150 stores and restaurants locals and tourists will be drawn to unique shopping that only independent retailers can produce. Golden Marketplace will…offer the individual investor a chance to own their own real estate in a marketplace.
Every retail store will be a condominium unit that will allow the owner to create wealth for store operators savvy investors and family businesses.
As you enter the center consumers will be transported to the exotic sights and sounds of a traditional Asian marketplace the most up-to-date fashion electronics giftware jewelry home accents and services a food court and several unique sit down restaurants offer traditional Asian food with eclectic twists.
…The Golden Marketplace will become the city center for the Asian community in the Greater Washington, D.C. metro area with cultural performances and entertainment events planned which include modern and traditional musical concerts ethnic cooking preparations street festivals and farmers markets.
Washington is home to one of the largest Asian communities outside of Asia. With over five hundred and seventy thousand Asians it has one of the fastest growing communities that is sixty percent increase since 2000 the retail offerings have not kept up with an Asian population significantly larger than most other cities in America.
Golden marketplace the golden marketplace is located 30 miles from Washington Beltway directly off of I-66 interstate one of the largest highways in the area with more than 750,000 cars that pass this site every day it is one of the most visible sites in the market located in the upscale and fast growing community of Gainesville, Virginia with an average income of 125 thousand dollars and a population increase of one hundred and seventeen percent in 10 years.
Its proximity to the traditional Asian dominated enclaves of Annandale and Centreville make it an ideal location for an Asian center golden marketplace is a unique real estate investment that will for the first time allow participation from individuals to own real estate in a major shopping mall.
January 30, 2017
January 30, 2017
January 27, 2017
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017
January 13, 2017