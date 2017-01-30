Obituary George Harrison Seymour
George Harrison Seymour 58, of Warsaw, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017. He was a real estate broker and a member of Totuskey Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Carmelita Herring Stansbury of Warsaw; sister, Pateresa Seymour Ferreira of Warsaw; aunt, Georgena Strawderman of Stafford; uncle, Ronnie Herring (Linda) of Wicomico Church; nieces, Roxanna Seymour (Dennis) and Amanda Ferreira (Mike) both of Woodbridge; great nieces, Jada and Jazlyn; great nephew, Jarell, and many cousins, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Harrison Seymour, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Totuskey Baptist Church, Po Box 100 Haynesville, VA 22472.
