Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

36°

Menu

Obituary
George Harrison Seymour

by Potomac Local on January 30, 2017 at 2:07 pm Leave a Comment
obituary

George Harrison Seymour 58, of Warsaw, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017. He was a real estate broker and a member of Totuskey Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Carmelita Herring Stansbury of Warsaw; sister, Pateresa Seymour Ferreira of Warsaw; aunt, Georgena Strawderman of Stafford; uncle, Ronnie Herring (Linda) of Wicomico Church; nieces, Roxanna Seymour (Dennis) and Amanda Ferreira (Mike) both of Woodbridge; great nieces, Jada and Jazlyn; great nephew, Jarell, and many cousins, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Harrison Seymour, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Totuskey Baptist Church, Po Box 100 Haynesville, VA 22472.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Obituaries
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...