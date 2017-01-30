Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

First snow of 2017

by Potomac Local on January 30, 2017 at 2:02 pm Leave a Comment

013017 firstsnow2
013017 firstsnow

Photos by Mary Davidson

A view of this morning’s snow. Photos taken in Stafford County.

Did you take photos of this morning’s winter wonderland scene? Share them in our Flickr pool.

