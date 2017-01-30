News First snow of 2017
Photos by Mary Davidson
A view of this morning’s snow. Photos taken in Stafford County.
Did you take photos of this morning’s winter wonderland scene? Share them in our Flickr pool.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
Sponsored Post
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Sponsored Post
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017
Sponsored Post
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
Sponsored Post